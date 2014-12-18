NEW YORK Dec 18 Trading in the U.S. options of the largest Russian exchange-traded fund on Thursday suggested that some traders may have begun positioning for the fund's shares to add to gains after hitting multiyear lows earlier in the week.

Shares of the Market Vectors Russia ETF were down 2.5 percent at $15.43 on Thursday even after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a news conference in Moscow, assured Russians that the economy would rebound after the rouble's dramatic slide this year.

Shares of the ETF, which gives investors exposure to publicly traded companies based in Russia, fell to $12.51 on Tuesday, the lowest since March 2009, but recovered a little after Russia's central bank said on Wednesday that it would take additional steps to try to stabilize the rouble.

Russia's currency has lost about 45 percent against the dollar this year due to diving prices for oil, Russia's main export, and Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis.

Options on the Market Vectors Russia ETF were actively traded on Thursday, with contract volume at 68,000. Calls - typically used to make bullish bets - outnumbered puts by a ratio of 2 to 1. That was the highest the ratio has been since Dec. 8, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

"Option traders are positioning for continued rebound in Russian stocks as global asset prices rise," Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at U.S. electronic broker Interactive Brokers LLC, said in a note.

Calls betting on the ETF's shares touching $19 by mid-January 2016 and other calls banking on the shares hitting $20 by May 15 were the most popular on Thursday.

Investors may be counting on volatility coming down in coming months, Wilkinson said.

The 30-day implied volatility on the ETF, a gauge of the risk of large moves in a stock, spiked to a multiyear high of 76.43 percent on Tuesday, but has slipped to 71.48 percent on Thursday, according to option data and analytics firm Livevol Inc.

The Market Vectors Russia ETF, along with other funds tied to Russia, such as the SPDR S&P Russia ETF and the iShares MSCI Russia Capped Index Fund, have all slid more than 45 percent in 2014 as Russian equities have soured amid the rouble's decline. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)