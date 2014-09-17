(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Ross Kerber and Maria Kiselyova
BOSTON/MOSCOW, Sept 17 Would you believe one of
the West's favorite Russian stocks is a provincial grocery
chain?
Western fund managers have stockpiled shares in Russia's
largest food retailer, Magnit OAO, betting that it will
do better than other firms in Russia in the midst of trade
restrictions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
Magnit sells local produce, has a CEO who meets with
investors, and targets ordinary Russians. Many expect its
Wal-Mart-like focus on rural and suburban locations to protect
sales even as the Russian economy slows.
Fund investor concerns about Russia have led to some selling
of Magnit lately, and fund managers warn that small investors
might find the risks of investing in Magnit too big.
But its shares appeared in 257 mutual funds at mid-year,
second-highest among big Russian companies after retail bank
Sberbank, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit.
Sammy Simnegar, manager of the $3 billion Fidelity Emerging
Markets Fund, said he likes that Magnit founder and
Chief Executive Sergei Galitsky remains a top Magnit
shareholder, controlling roughly 43 percent of the company, and
often visits with investors.
The company's record is "fantastic," Simnegar said, and he
has maintained a roughly $23 million holding in Magnit while
selling out of other companies with Russian exposure this year
on expectations of an economic downturn.
T. Rowe Price Emerging Europe Fund Manager Leigh
Innes said investments in the region face "huge" geopolitical
risk and that she has cut back on Russian energy holdings.
But "even in an economic downturn, people still need to
eat," Innes said, and the $270 million fund is over-weight
Magnit.
In August Russia banned imports including fruit and
vegetables from Europe, in response to Western sanctions imposed
over Russia's support for rebels in Ukraine.
Magnit responded by making changes like importing apples
from Serbia instead of Poland, said director of investor
relations Timothy Post. About 3 to 4 percent of its revenue came
from the sale of imported items now subject to the ban, he said.
That compares with 10 percent for O'Key Group SA and
around 7 percent for Dixy Group OAO, according to those
companies.
Magnit's chief financial officer, Khachatur Pombukhchan,
has said he does not expect the sanctions to have a financial
impact on the company.
SMALL TOWNS
Based in the southern city of Krasnodar, Magnit grew from
the first store Galitsky opened in 1998. Avoiding big cities
like Moscow or St Petersburg, the chain grew across Russia's
far-flung regions, including Siberia. As of Aug 31 Magnit had
8,899 stores, up from 7,555 a year earlier, and about two-thirds
of which were in cities with fewer than 500,000 people.
[ For a graphic showing Magnit's store locations and
same-store sales, click here: reut.rs/1shx2qq ]
The stores range from "hypermarkets" of 7,000 or so square
meters to small convenience stores in tiny towns.
Magnit's strategy has been compared to that of Wal-Mart in
the United States. Magnit serves lower middle-class or
low-income consumers. Even Magnit's slogan "Always low prices"
echoes a theme often used by Wal-Mart.
On July 23 Magnit said second-quarter net income rose 34
percent to $356.3 million, up from $265 million a year earlier,
beating analyst expectations it would earn $310 million for the
quarter.
Shares in Magnit have risen 8 percent for the year, compared
with a flat performance for the ruble-denominated Micex index.
Three of nine analysts who follow Magnit currently recommend it
as a "strong buy" and six as a "buy", according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Still, funds sold about 9 percent of their shares in Magnit
in the first six months of this year, relatively more than at
other companies, according to Lipper. Many sales were likely
forced, as investors moved $5.7 billion from mutual funds
focused on Russia and Eastern Europe in the period, said Lipper
Americas Research head Jeff Tjornehoj.
Even after the sales, mutual funds, largely based in the
U.S. and Western Europe, owned 11 percent of Magnit's publicly
traded shares, according to Lipper. By comparison funds owned
just 8 percent of Sberbank and 2 percent of natural gas exporter
Gazprom.
Derrick Irwin of the Wells Fargo Advantage Emerging Markets
Equity Fund, said he liked Magnit's strength in smaller markets
but cautioned that Magnit shares remain less than 1 percent of
his broadly diversified fund and might be too risky to make a
large bet for an individual investor. Besides the slowing
economy, he noted the volatility of Russia's currency, and that
retailing can be a choppy sector.
"To put all your eggs in Magnit would be tough," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Maria Kiselyova in
Moscow; editing by Linda Stern and Peter Henderson)