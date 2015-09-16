Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia does not plan for the moment to introduce harsh restrictions on non-state pension funds investing in OFZ government bonds, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.