By Timothy Heritage
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 A potential
showdown over Syria between U.S. President Barack Obama and
Russia's Vladimir Putin could overshadow a meeting of world
leaders on Thursday on how to revive the global economy.
At a summit which Putin is hosting in a tsarist palace
outside St. Petersburg, the Group of 20 developed and developing
economies will try to forge a united front on growth, trade,
banking transparency and fighting tax evasion.
The club that accounts for two-thirds of the world's
population and 90 percent of its output is divided over issues
such as emerging market turmoil and the Federal Reserve's
decision to end its programme of stimulus for the U.S. economy.
But no rift is wider than the one between Obama and Putin
over possible military intervention in Syria, and both
presidents turned up the volume on Wednesday.
Obama used a visit to Sweden to build his case for a
military response to the "barbarism" of a chemical weapons
attack on Aug. 21 which Washington blames on Syrian forces loyal
to President Bashar al-Assad.
Obama, who is seeking approval for military strikes from
Congress, said: "My credibility is not on the line. The
international community's credibility is on the line.
"And America and Congress' credibility is on the line,
because (otherwise) we give lip service to the notion that these
international norms are important."
Putin said Congressional approval without a U.N. Security
Council resolution would be an act of aggression, and accused
Secretary of State John Kerry of lying by playing down the role
of the militant group al Qaeda with rebel forces.
"Our opponents' arguments are very weak. To be honest, they
are non-existent," Putin said in Moscow.
Putin's comments dimmed prospects of a compromise which had
been raised when he said in an interview he did not rule out
supporting military action - if it was approved by the U.N.
Security Council and there was proof Assad's forces had resorted
to chemical warfare.
Foreign ministers from key states in the G20 - which
includes all five permanent Security Council members - will
discuss Syria on the sidelines of the meeting although it is not
formally on the summit agenda.
The G20 lacks the powers of the Security Council, but Putin
would like to see a consensus to avert military action in what
would be a significant - but unlikely - diplomatic triumph for
Russia, Syria's key arms supplier and international ally.
LACK OF HARMONY
The G20 achieved unprecedented cooperation between developed
and emerging nations to stave off economic collapse during the
2009 financial crisis, but the harmony has now gone.
There are likely to be some agreements - including on
measures to fight tax evasion by multinational companies - at
the summit in the spectacular seafront Peterhof palace complex
built on the orders of Tsar Peter the Great.
An initiative will be presented to leaders on refining
regulation of the $630 trillion global market for financial
derivatives - such as futures, options and swaps - to prevent a
possible markets blow-up.
Steps to give the so-called 'shadow banking' sector until
2015 to comply with new global rules will also be discussed.
But consensus is proving hard to achieve among developed
economies as the United States takes aggressive action to spur
demand and Europe moves more slowly to let go of austerity.
Meanwhile, emerging economies in the Brics - Brazil, Russia,
China and South Africa - are divided over the role of the U.S.
dollar in the world economy.
And there has been no sign of them rallying behind the fifth
Brics member, India, after it called last Friday for joint
currency intervention.
The International Monetary Fund will call at the meeting for
strengthened global action to revitalise growth and better
manage risks, an IMF document obtained by Reuters showed.
Advanced economies led by the United States will
increasingly drive global growth while emerging countries are at
risk of slowing, due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, it said.
"The greatest worry may well be a prolonged period of
sluggish global growth," the IMF said.
But with the United States and other advanced economies
picking up speed, the IMF said it still expected global growth
to accelerate in 2014 from this year, helped by the highly
accommodative monetary conditions in the rich world.
Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin also urged
caution, warning of the threat posed by debt and suggesting the
main problems of the global financial crisis may not have been
overcome yet.
"We aren't in a recovery - we have just won a breathing
space," he said.
Further friction on the fringes of the summit could be
caused by Obama's plans to meet human rights activists including
members of a gay rights group which staged protests against a
law Putin signed banning "gay propaganda" among minors.
The law has been widely criticised in the West and is one of
the areas on which Russia and the United States have fallen out
as relations deteriorated this year and Obama pulled out of a
meeting with Putin that would have been held on Wednesday.