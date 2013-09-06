By Steve Gutterman and Matt Spetalnick
Barack Obama defied pressure from fellow world leaders to
abandon plans for air strikes against Syria, leaving deep
divisions at a summit which overshadowed efforts on Friday to
revive the global economy.
Leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) developed and
developing economies were expected to agree on a statement
saying the world economy was not out of crisis but on the mend.
But Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin remained far
apart on Syria after a dinner discussion on the civil war in the
Middle East which stretched deep into Thursday night.
"There has been a long discussion with a clear split in the
group," a G20 source said of the dinner in a Tsarist-era palace
in Russia's former imperial capital, St. Petersburg.
Japanese officials said there was an "exchange of frank
opinions" on Syria.
Washington says troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad carried out a poison gas attack which killed over 1,400
people in rebel-held suburbs of Damascus on Aug. 21. But Moscow
says there is no proof Assad's opponents were not responsible.
Unable to win United Nations Security Council backing for
military action because of the opposition by veto-wielding
Russia, Obama is seeking the backing of the U.S. Congress.
He stood firm in St. Petersburg, despite a warning by U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon about the need to find a political
settlement to end the war: "Every day that we lose is a day when
scores of innocent civilians die," Ban said.
Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser, told
reporters the president had "once again underscored the very
high confidence that we have" of Assad's role in the attack.
Obama also told the G20 leaders that it was important to
uphold international norms against chemical weapons and depicted
the Security Council as paralysed.
Participants at the dinner said the tension between Putin
and Obama was palpable but that they were polite to each other,
and seemed at pains to avoid an escalation.
Obama also made his case on Syria at talks on Friday with
Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country opposes military
action and also has veto powers on the Security Council.
Without referring to Syria, Obama said before meeting Xi:
"Although there will continue to be some significant
disagreements and sources of tension, I am confident that they
can be managed."
He appeared isolated in St. Petersburg, despite France's
support for military action, and the presence of allies such as
Turkey and Saudi Arabia. But his actions suggested that winning
the approval of Congress is his most important short-term goal.
Underscoring this, Washington's ambassador to the United
Nations, Samantha Power, made clear on Thursday that the United
States had given up trying to work with the Council over how to
respond to the use of chemical weapons.
She said there was "no viable path forward in this Security
Council" and accused Russia of holding it hostage.
The dispute over Syria has deepened strains in U.S.-Russian
ties, already difficult because of differences over human rights
and Moscow's hosting of Edward Snowden, a spy agency contractor
who revealed details of U.S. surveillance programmes.
Obama planned to meet rights activists, including gay rights
campaigners, to show support for civil society in Russia, where
critics say Putin has clamped down on dissent in his third term.
But some invitees have declined to attend, citing what they
said were repeated changes in the timing of the meeting. One
added her voice to warnings against a military strike on Syria.
Svetlana Gannushkina, an advocate of rights for refugees,
said "aerial military strikes resulting in the death of more
civilian victims would not be the best demonstration" of the
United States' responsibilities in the world.
WORLD ECONOMY IMPROVING
The G20 achieved unprecedented cooperation between developed
and emerging nations to stave off economic collapse during the
2009 financial crisis, but the harmony has since waned.
Despite their differences, the leaders were set to agree on
a summit declaration that the global economy is improving
although it is too early to declare an end to crisis, a Russian
official involved in its drafting told Reuters.
The leaders of the G20 - which accounts for 90 percent of the
world economy and two thirds of its population - will stick
closely to a statement issued by finance ministers in July that
demanded monetary policy changes must be "carefully calibrated
and clearly communicated".
Member states are at odds as the U.S. recovery gains pace,
Europe lags, and developing economies worry about the impact of
the Federal Reserve's plans to stop a bond-buying programme that
has helped stimulate the U.S. economy.
The BRICS emerging economies - Russia, China, India, South
Africa and Brazil - have agreed to commit $100 billion to a
currency reserve pool that could help defend against a balance
of payments crisis, but the mechanism will take time to set up.