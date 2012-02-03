(Adds detail, background)

SOFIA Feb 3 Russia's supply of natural gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring Greece, Turkey and Macedonia has dropped by more than 30 percent as freezing temperatures bolster demand for heating in Russia and across Europe, grid operator Bulgartransgaz said on Friday.

"The supplies for the country as well as the amounts of Russian gas that we transit to Greece, Turkey and Macedonia have decreased more than 30 percent at present," Bulgartransgaz Chief Executive Kiril Temelkov told Reuters.

"We hope that this is temporarily, but the drop in the pressure (of the gas flows) at the entrance point is significant," he said by telephone.

Bulgaria is tapping its own reserves to make up for the decreased supplies in the freezing weather, Temelkov said, noting clients were being asked to reduce gas consumption though there were no formal restrictions so far.

He said the transport of Russian natural gas to Greece, Turkey and Macedonia had not been disrupted.

Several European countries have reported reduced flows of Russian gas this week as the cold snap caused soaring demand .

Bulgaria's Economy and Energy Ministry said it had set up an office to monitor the situation.

Bulgaria is almost fully dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom. It was one of the worst hit countries in the winter of 2009 when a price dispute between Moscow and Kiev halted gas supplies to Europe for about two weeks.

Bulgaria consumes about 2.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year. Gazprom transports gas through Bulgaria, including 14 bcm a year to Turkey, 3 bcm to Greece and 0.8 bcm to Macedonia.