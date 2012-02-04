SOFIA Feb 4 Russia's supplies of natural
gas to Bulgaria and neighbouring Greece, Turkey and Macedonia
are back to normal, Bulgaria's economy and energy ministry said
on Saturday.
Grid operator Bulgartransgaz had said on Friday that
supplies for Bulgaria and the amounts of Russian gas transited
to its neighbours dropped more than 30 percent as freezing
temperatures pushed up demand for heating in Russia and across
Europe.
"Supplies for Bulgaria as well as the amounts transited to
Turkey, Greece and Macedonia are normalised," the ministry said
in a statement.
"The inlet pressure of the national transmission system has
been restored to normal level this morning. The country is
receiving gas according to requested quantities."
Bulgaria is almost fully dependent on gas supplies from
Russia's Gazprom. It was one of the hardest-hit
countries in the winter of 2009 when a price dispute between
Russia and Ukraine halted gas supplies to Europe for about two
weeks.
The Balkan country consumes about 2.8 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas a year. Gazprom transports gas through Bulgaria,
including 14 bcm a year to Turkey, 3 bcm to Greece and 0.8 bcm
to Macedonia.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)