MOSCOW, March 18 Russia may postpone completion
of a huge pipeline to bring gas from two new fields to China,
three sources with direct knowledge of the plans of export firm
Gazprom said, delaying one of President Vladimir Putin's
signature projects.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
"Power of Siberia" project may be put off until Moscow completes
a separate, less ambitious project to send gas from existing
fields to China through a pipeline thousands of kilometres
further west.
Russia has denied that it has any plans to postpone the $55
billion "Power of Siberia" pipeline, despite a fall in global
energy prices that has hurt the case for the investment required
to develop the new fields it would serve.
Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters last week that
Gazprom was sticking to its plan to bring first gas under "Power
of Siberia" by 2019. Gazprom is already clearing the route, and
five Russian pipe producers have won contracts to supply around
a third of all large-diameter pipes needed for the project.
Gazprom declined to comment.
The three industry and banking sources said Moscow could
postpone completion of the route until after it builds the
cheaper "Altai" route from existing fields to China's west.
Such a change would effectively downgrade and delay a
project that had been a centrepiece of Moscow's plans to find
new markets for its energy resources in Asia.
Putin has personally overseen work on the 4,000 km (2,500
mile), $55 billion eastern "Power of Siberia" pipeline.
NEW CUSTOMERS
Moscow is determined to find new markets for its gas as
Europe cuts back its reliance on Russian energy. The signing of
the long awaited "Power of Siberia" deal in May was a diplomatic
coup for the Kremlin.
It which would deliver 38 billion cubic metres of gas a year
from new gas fields to China's eastern industrial heartland.
Some gas could also be shipped from Russia's Pacific Ocean port
at Vladivostok.
But the global fall in energy prices hurts the case for the
investment required to develop the new gas fields in remote
eastern Siberia north of Mongolia that would be hooked up to the
pipe. The prices for gas in the deal, though not made public,
are believed to be linked to the global price of oil, which has
halved since it was signed last May.
Meanwhile, Moscow needs new outlets for gas from fields it
has already developed further west, including the giant
Bovanenkovo Yamal field opened in 2012, which now pumps around
40 billion cubic metres a year but can produce up to 140 bcm.
Europe, Moscow's main export market, cut imports from Russia
by 9 percent to 147 bcm last year.
"Yamal gas needs new markets - that's why Gazprom is pushing
for the Altai route. That's why neither Vladivostok nor the
Power of Siberia are a priority - the last one even has no
source to be connected to," a banker close to Gazprom said.
A Gazprom source agreed with the assessment, saying that
Altai "is a priority".
CHEAPER FOR MOSCOW, WORSE FOR BEIJING
The western alternative Altai route would provide China with
gas from Yamal, which is now pumped south from the Arctic to
Russia's domestic system and westwards to Europe. But the route
is considerably less attractive to China, which already has gas
in its far west, and needs it in the industrial east.
Russia and China signed a framework agreement in November
for the Altai gas pipeline to sell 30 billion cubic metres of
gas to China per year for 30 years. Russia hopes to sign a final
deal in the first half of 2015.
The Altai pipeline is much cheaper to build for Russia than
the "Power of Siberia" project, and would soak up existing spare
capacity rather than require the development of new fields.
But Altai gas would reach China at its remote far western
border, requiring a huge new pipeline system within China to
take it to cities mainly in the centre and east.
"Linking the Altai pipeline with major gas consumers of
China is a huge project. It would require a serious change of
the Chinese five-year plan. It is a major obstacle for Gazprom,"
said gas analyst Mikhail Korchemkin.
He predicted that Chinese customers would demand steep
discounts, with a price "likely to be much lower than the
average price of European exports of Gazprom".
For now, Beijing says it is still interested in both
projects, which would help it reduce its reliance on coal, but
its preference for the eastern route is clear.
"Russia's idea of the western route first is not new. It's
been put on the table for discussions for some time," said Zeng
Xingqiu, industry veteran and advisor to China National
Petroleum Corp, with which Gazprom is in talks.
"The Chinese side has also made it clear that we want both
lines. But the reality is we are short of gas on the eastern
side, but have surplus supplies on the west."
A source in a consultancy firm which works with Gazprom said
the Russian gas firm should decide by summer which pipeline to
build first.
"If there is a solid contract ... then the western route
could be built faster than the one from Yakutia (in the east),"
the source said. A Gazprom source confirmed the timeframe for
the decision.
