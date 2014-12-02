MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian gas producer Gazprom's pipeline gas exports to the European Union and Turkey fell to 10.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in November, down from 14 bcm in the same month last year, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Gazprom declined to comment.

This brings year-to-date Russian gas exports to the two key markets to 145 bcm from 135 bcm in January-November 2013.

Gazprom has said it plans to export up to 157 bcm of gas this year to the European Union and Turkey, down from 162 bcm in 2013. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)