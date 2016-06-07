(Adds quotes, detail, context)
By Denis Dyomkin
MOSCOW, June 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia had not "definitively" cancelled
either the South Stream or Turkstream European gas export
pipeline projects but needed a clear position on them from
Europe.
Putin made the comments after talks with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said there were no legislative
restrictions preventing Russian firms from taking part in the
development of Israel's new offshore gas fields.
"There are certain political difficulties with Turkey - this
is widely known. But we have not irreversibly cancelled any of
these projects - neither South Stream nor Turkstream," Putin
said.
Russia froze talks on Turkstream, which aimed to increase
Russian gas exports to southern Europe via Turkey, after a
Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft was shot down by a Turkish jet near
the Syrian-Turkish border last November.
It scrapped South Stream, which would have also supplied
Russian gas to southern Europe, in late 2014 because of
objections from the European Union on competition grounds.
The dispute between Brussels and Moscow over the South
Stream project followed Russia's annexation of Crimea from
Ukraine and the imposition of Western economic sanctions on
Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
"We only need a clear position from the European
Commission," Putin said. "Clear, understandable and unequivocal.
So far there does not exist any, on either of these projects."
Asked about what would happen if Poland stopped buying
Russian gas after a long-term contract between the two countries
expires, Putin said Russia could look for other markets.
"Gazprom is looking at the possibility ... of making an
offer to any other partner, Polish or European or anyone else,
to buy the volumes which we send to Poland today at the
Belarussian-Polish border after the end of the contract," Putin
said, adding that Gazprom's offer could be for gas volumes for
10-15 years.
Polish energy official Piotr Naimski told Reuters last month
that Poland did not plan to renew its supply contract when its
current deal with Gazprom expires in 2022.
Putin said Russia had so far not received official
confirmation from Polish gas company PGNiG that it
would stop buying gas from Gazprom when the contract expires.
