MOSCOW, Feb 12 A Kremlin energy commission will
consider a request on Wednesday from a Gazprom rival
for rights to export liquefied natural gas, chipping away at the
state's gas export monopoly which could lead to broader reform.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear arguments on an
exception to Gazprom's export monopoly, which could be a
precursor to deeper reform at the state gas company.
The Kremlin said gas exports would top the agenda at a
meeting of Putin's presidential energy commission, where he
oversees Russia's vast energy complex.
Energy ministry officials have expressed tentative backing
for a request by Novatek, Russia's second largest gas
company, for rights to export liquefied natural gas from its
Yamal LNG project, under development with Total.
The ministry has issued recommendations, but Energy Minister
Alexander Novak hinted on Tuesday that a final decision on an
exemption for Novatek was a decision for Putin, who in recent
months has tightened the Kremlin's grip on gas export policies.
Despite having the world's largest gas reserves, Russia has
been slow to dominate the global LNG market.
"It is not a question for me," he told reporters on Tuesday.
Putin has expressed rising concern over Russia's dependence on
increasingly competitive European gas markets.
Last year he ordered a revamp of the country's strategy to
focus on Asia and seaborne liquefied natural gas.
At the same time, Putin has appeared ambivalent about the
prospect of a non-state company taking a share of the Russian
gas export business, a major contributor to the Russian budget.
Russia is the world's largest conventional gas producer but
has only one operating natural gas liquefaction plant, operated
by Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsui
, on the Pacific island of Sakhalin.
If Putin is determined to press ahead with Russia's LNG
strategy, he may have no choice but to make some kind of
exception for Novatek.
Novatek appears to be leading on development of
new Russian LNG capacity with Yamal LNG, but analysts say banks
are unlikely to lend to Novatek to complete it if it has to hand
over control of the gas contracts, which would secure bank
financing.
The Energy Ministry made its recommendations even after
Putin told Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson to work through Gazprom
to sell the liquefied natural gas from Yamal LNG.
A powerful Putin ally may have emerged as an unexpected
backer of Novatek's bid.
The chief executive of state oil company Rosneft,
Igor Sechin, who serves as secretary of the energy commission,
often wields influence on gas policy behind the scenes, and
Russian media have reported that he backs the exemption.
A Novatek source said that while the request for an
exemption may be discussed at Wednesday's meeting, a final
decision might not be forthcoming on a move which is seen by
analysts as a first step to amending or abolishing Gazprom's
export monopoly.
Access to export markets would be a boon to independent
producers such as Novatek, currently confined to the domestic
market, but a threat to Gazprom if Novatek and other lower-cost
producers were allowed access on Gazprom's key export markets.
"In my worst nightmare I can't see the state abandoning the
export monopoly on pipeline gas. That would prompt competition
of Russian gas with Russian gas and this is something the
government has always been keen to avoid," Gazprom Export chief
Alexander Medvedev told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"As far as LNG is concerned, it is probably a bit less
sensitive than pipeline gas, but there is absolutely no need to
abandon this monopoly either. We can help fulfill some of the
most ambitious dreams of Novatek."
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)