* Russia scraps South Stream, offers new route to Turkey
* Europe gets third of gas from Russia
* Europe unlikely to take gas at the Turkish border
* Russia will be forced to show flexibility to keep market
By Barbara Lewis, Nina Chestney and Katya Golubkova
BRUSSELS/ESSEN/MOSCOW, Feb 13 Russia's plan to
cut out Ukraine as a gas transit route is unrealistic because
the EU will seek non-Russian gas rather than build the links it
would need to Moscow's proposed new pipeline to Turkey, industry
sources and analysts say.
Last year, as violence flared in eastern Ukraine and Moscow
faced new sanctions, President Vladimir Putin announced that
Russia had axed the South Stream gas pipeline across the Black
Sea to Bulgaria, designed to bypass Ukraine and ship gas
straight to the European Union.
Russia's Gazprom has also said the EU will not
receive any deliveries of gas via Ukraine after a current
transit contract expires at the end of 2019.
Instead of the 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas that
Europe was to receive via South Stream, Russia has proposed a
new undersea pipeline to Turkey with the same capacity. Known
informally as Turkish Stream, its first line of 15.75 bcm a year
should be operational by 2017 and supply just Turkey.
Gazprom suggested the European Union should build its own
link from an as-yet unbuilt gas hub at the Turkish-Greek border
to take some 50 bcm from the new route proposed by Putin -- an
idea greeted with scepticism in Brussels.
"I would be very surprised if companies working with
long-term contracts which go well beyond 2019 will just tomorrow
swap all their demand to Turkey (from Ukraine) and would be
happy to do so," Oliver Koch, head of unit in the European
Commission's energy department, told a conference in Essen this
week.
He said he doubted the South Stream decision was "the last
word" from Russia, given previous changes in stance.
FALLING EXPORTS
Last year, the EU received about 147 bcm of Russian gas, or
around a third of its needs, and of that 60 bcm was pumped via
Ukraine. The rest was shipped via Belarus, as well as through an
existing pipeline to Turkey named Blue Stream and the Nord
Stream link beneath the Baltic Sea to Germany.
While the EU is intent on diversifying its gas routes, it
may well jib at the cost of investing in extra gas pipelines,
especially as it has pledged to help Ukraine modernise its
transit infrastructure.
Both Europe and Ukraine are trying to cut their reliance on
Gazprom. Brussels supports the rival Southern Gas Corridor to
carry gas from Azerbaijan, as well as other sources, to Europe.
Russia in turn is shifting its focus away from the West
towards China. But it is years away from tapping the resources
and developing the infrastructure to deliver what China needs --
so the relationship with Europe remains crucial.
Analysts say falling gas prices, dragged down by a world
surplus and cheaper oil, will force Gazprom to adapt as other
companies such as Norway's Statoil have.
The current standoff with Europe is likely "to move Gazprom
to a more commercial view of what they need to do in the market
place," said Howard Chase, director of government affairs at Dow
Chemical Europe, which is a major user of gas as a feedstock.
COSTS AND REVENUES
Russia's national finances are also critically dependent on
its energy exports. Gazprom, a major contributor to the Russian
budget, gets two-thirds of its revenues in hard currency, mainly
from gas sales to Europe.
Gazprom had previously estimated the costs for the undersea
part of South Stream at 17 billion euros ($19 billion). It also
needed 738.5 billion roubles ($11 billion) to upgrade Russia's
domestic gas system.
Gazprom declined to comment, saying it was "at an early
stage of the project's planning". VTB Capital analysts put
offshore costs alone at $10 billion-$12 billion.
In a note in late January, Eurasia Group consultancy
predicted that it was most likely that "Europe will allocate
still greater financial resources ... to diversify its import
options away from Russia."
It added: "This could complicate Russian prospects for
securing European buyers for the roughly 47 bcm of gas that
would transit Turkey."
Russia said it dropped the South Stream project because the
EU objected that it breached EU laws on competition.
Last month Gazprom put expansion of its Nord
Stream on hold, again citing EU regulatory restrictions.
Thierry Bros, a senior analyst with Societe Generale, said
that if the transit contract with Ukraine were not renewed,
Europe would be unlikely to take Russian gas at the Turkish
border, preferring to diversify its energy sources. One option
would be liquefied natural gas.
"In this case, (buying) too much U.S. LNG could be a
rational hedge," Bros said. The United States plans to start LNG
exports in 2016.
As Gazprom lacks major export markets apart from Europe
until its gas pipeline to China is ready at the end of this
decade, analysts say it will have little choice but to keep at
least part of its transit routes via Ukraine.
"We need to optimise routes of gas supplies (to Europe) and
of course it (Ukrainian transit) should not be completely cut
off as was suggested (by Gazprom)," EU energy chief, Maros
Sefcovic, said in Moscow last month.
