* Latvia talks with Gazprom over market liberalisation

* Outlines slower approach than southern neighbour Lithuania

* Baltic states depend for Russia on gas

RIGA, April 2 Latvia aims to hold talks with Russia's Gazprom on an eventual liberalisation of the gas market in line with European Union rules, the government said on Monday, outlining a more go-slow approach than southern neighbour Lithuania.

Gazprom last month launched legal arbitration proceedings against plans by Lithuania to strip Gazprom of its pipeline ownership as part of the EU's third energy package, which includes more opening of the market.

Russia has suggested the third energy package also violates bilateral agreements with the EU. A Russian government source has said it could contest it at the World Trade Organisation when it becomes an active member.

In Latvia, the Economy Ministry said in a statement it was planning to take its first steps in following the new EU rules, which will affect local gas monopoly Latvijas Gaze, which is owned by Gazprom, German E.ON and gas supplier Itera.

"The cabinet of ministers will also decide on a proposed mandate to negotiate with JSC Latvijas Gaze and its shareholders constructively to resolve issues on the liberalisation of the Latvian natural gas market in accordance with the interests of natural gas users and energy suppliers," the ministry said.

Economy Minister Daniels Pavluts was quoted as saying by Baltic News Service BNS that any changes in the market depended on Latvia's getting alternative sources of supply, which could include a liquefied natural gas terminal.

"A significant argument that could be part of these negotiations is what will be an alternative source of gas supply? The answer to this question could significantly change the playing field," he was quoted as saying.

Lithuania has pushed ahead the fastest with implementing EU rules to open the market and has also inked its own deal to lease an LNG terminal with Norwegian company Hoegh LNG. (Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh, editing by Jane Baird)