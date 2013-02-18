MOSCOW Feb 18 The head of Russia's Rosneft
is in China partly for talks on a potential
partnership in liquefied natural gas as the state oil company
seeks to challenge gas export monopoly Gazprom for a
share of the Asian market.
Rosneft and ExxonMobil, its partner in offshore
exploration projects, have joined a queue of foreign and
domestic producers who stand to benefit if President Vladimir
Putin agrees to let them export LNG.
The government, under orders from Putin, must now come up
with a plan to let them export natural gas without creating
competition for Gazprom.
Russia is the world's largest producer of conventional gas
but has only one operating LNG plant, the 10 million tonne per
year liquefaction plant operated by a Gazprom-led
consortium that includes Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsui
.
While competitors have announced one new project after
another, and the United States issues permits to allow exports
of booming gas output from shale, Gazprom's prospects for
developing LNG have dimmed and left rivals in the lead.
Below are details of plans to expand Russia's LNG output:
UNDER STUDY:
SAKHALIN-1 - The ExxonMobil-led consortium operating four
offshore fields in the Sea of Okhotsk has resisted selling its
gas to Gazprom for export. It has 485 billion cubic metres of
potential recoverable reserves.
Prompted in part by the prospect of liberalised LNG exports,
Exxon and consortium partner Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin,
have agreed to study the possibility of an LNG plant on Sakhalin
Island near the fields or at the mainland export terminal, De
Kastri.
EXISTING:
SAKHALIN-2 - Russia's only active LNG project is producing 10
million tonnes per year on two production lines, known as
trains. The output is sold under contract to Asian buyers. Shell
and Mitsui are keen to expand to 15 million tonnes, but have
failed to persuade Gazprom.
There is a question mark over the source of feedstock for an
expanded Sakhalin-2 plant. Sakhalin-1 gas would likely be ruled
out if the consortium built its own plant. Gazprom says
additional exploration is needed to ensure supplies.
PLANNED:
YAMAL LNG - Russia's Novatek and French company
Total aim to launch the first 5 million tonne line in
2016 to liquefy gas from the 418 billion cubic metre (bcm) South
Tambei field on the Arctic Yamal Peninsula, then raise capacity
to 15 million tonnes by 2018. The LNG would travel through
Arctic seas to customers in Asia.
But a final investment decision is two months overdue and
analysts say the project is unlikely to win financing if it has
to sell gas through Gazprom Export because the Yamal partners
would not control the cash flows from the sales.
GAZPROM-NOVATEK JOINT VENTURE - Gazprom and its largest
Russian rival agreed to build additional LNG capacity near Yamal
LNG which would bring total capacity on the Arctic peninsula to
more than 30 million tonnes per year.
VLADIVOSTOK - The lynchpin of Gazprom's developing Asia
strategy, Vladivostok LNG would liquefy gas from fields in East
Siberia at a new plant at the Pacific port with a capacity of
10-20 million tonnes per year.
Putin has ordered Gazprom to press ahead with the so-called
Eastern Programme, expected to cost some $40 billion, to develop
the fields and build a pipeline and plant.
A feasibility study for the plant was completed with Japan's
Itochu Group. Gazprom wants to launch it by 2020.
PECHORA LNG - Headed by Maxim Barsky, a former top executive
at Russian oil company TNK-BP, this project on the
coast of the Barents Sea is to produce 2.6 million tonnes per
year of LNG, fed by two fields in Timan-Pechora oil province.
Gazprom has been in talks for a role at Pechora LNG and the
RusEnergy website reported China's CNOOC is a potential partner.
ON HOLD:
SHTOKMAN - Gazprom sees 2030 as the potential launch date for
the 3.9 trillion cubic metre Barents Sea field after the
breakdown of a partnership with Total and Norway's Statoil
. It had aimed to sell 7.5 million tonnes per year of
LNG from 2017.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Anthony Barker)