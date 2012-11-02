MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian daily natural gas production rose by 5.0 percent in October from September to 1.75 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day, Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, rose in September by 5.2 percent, month-on-month, to 1.27 bcm per day from 1.21 bcm per day in September. The following are production details by company for the full month of October and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Daily pct change vs Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD Gazprom 39.472 5.2 -5.7 391.326 Novatek 4.360 4.4 -8.5 41.890 Other gas firms 2.219 6.4 43.4 21.554 PSA operators 2.202 4.9 0.3 21.540 Oil firms, 5.935 3.2 9.5 55.452 of which: LUKOIL 1.491 5.5 10.9 13.896 TNK-BP 1.162 3.2 10.3 10.888 Slavneft 0.072 -0.6 -3.5 0.700 Rosneft 1.100 3.2 7.9 10.286 Surgutneftegas 1.041 2.1 -5.8 10.264 Gazprom Neft 0.757 1.2 12.9 7.005 Tatneft 0.073 0.8 7.7 0.719 Bashneft 0.051 10.4 27.7 0.340 Russneft 0.187 0.5 335.1 1.355 Total Russian output 54.188 5.0 -2.8 531.762 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)