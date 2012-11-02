MOSCOW, Nov 2 Russian daily natural gas production rose by 5.0
percent in October from September to 1.75 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day,
Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, rose in
September by 5.2 percent, month-on-month, to 1.27 bcm per day from 1.21 bcm per
day in September.
The following are production details by company for the full month of
October and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production.
Daily pct change vs
Oct 12 Sept 12 Oct 11 YTD
Gazprom 39.472 5.2 -5.7 391.326
Novatek 4.360 4.4 -8.5 41.890
Other gas firms 2.219 6.4 43.4 21.554
PSA operators 2.202 4.9 0.3 21.540
Oil firms, 5.935 3.2 9.5 55.452
of which:
LUKOIL 1.491 5.5 10.9 13.896
TNK-BP 1.162 3.2 10.3 10.888
Slavneft 0.072 -0.6 -3.5 0.700
Rosneft 1.100 3.2 7.9 10.286
Surgutneftegas 1.041 2.1 -5.8 10.264
Gazprom Neft 0.757 1.2 12.9 7.005
Tatneft 0.073 0.8 7.7 0.719
Bashneft 0.051 10.4 27.7 0.340
Russneft 0.187 0.5 335.1 1.355
Total Russian output 54.188 5.0 -2.8 531.762
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)