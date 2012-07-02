(Repeats without content changes)
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian daily natural gas
production fell to 1.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month
from 1.67 bcm in May, Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, fell in June by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.11 bcm
from 1.21 bcm in May.
The following are production details by company for the full
month of June and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
Daly pct change vs
June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD
Gazprom 33.302 -8.4 -13.9 252.762
Novatek 3.850 -8.2 -2.7 25.726
Other gas firms 2.037 -7.9 51.8 13.391
PSA operators 1.700 -20.6 5.2 13.352
Oil firms, 5.315 0.8 4.6 33.443
of which:
LUKOIL 1.338 13.5 4.2 8.264
TNK-BP 0.976 -9.3 8.7 6.502
Slavneft 0.069 0.4 -3.4 0.425
Rosneft 0.971 2.2 7.0 6.145
Surgutneftegas 0.984 -0.9 -7.1 6.182
Gazprom Neft 0.682 -2.0 17.9 4.385
Tatneft 0.070 3.6 4.8 0.424
Bashneft 0.044 1.2 39.2 0.220
Russneft 0.181 -8.4 -1.8 0.896
Total Russian output 46.203 -7.9 -8.8 338.673
(Gleb Gorodyankin)