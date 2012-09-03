MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian daily natural gas
production edged down by 0.2 percent in August from July to 1.45
billion cubic metres (bcm), Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, rose in August by 0.4 percent month-on-month to 1.033
bcm from 1.029 bcm in July.
The following are production details by company for the full
month of August and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
Daily pct change vs
Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 YTD
Gazprom 32.031 0.4 -2.4 316.073
Novatek 3.701 -4.0 -15.5 33.389
Other gas firms 1.967 -2.9 59.4 17.211
PSA operators 1.851 -5.7 -4.4 17.241
Oil firms, 5.413 1.6 7.3 44.049
of which:
LUKOIL 1.399 1.7 7.6 11.037
TNK-BP 0.996 -1.9 5.7 8.557
Slavneft 0.064 -7.4 10.6 0.557
Rosneft 1.029 4.8 10.7 8.153
Surgutneftegas 1.026 1.2 -5.9 8.228
Gazprom Neft 0.588 4.1 26.1 5.534
Tatneft 0.074 1.9 10.4 0.573
Bashneft 0.046 2.4 41.5 0.277
Russneft 0.193 -0.4 19.3 1.132
Total Russian output 44.963 -0.2 -1.0 427.963
