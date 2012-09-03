MOSCOW, Sept 3 Russian daily natural gas production edged down by 0.2 percent in August from July to 1.45 billion cubic metres (bcm), Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, rose in August by 0.4 percent month-on-month to 1.033 bcm from 1.029 bcm in July. The following are production details by company for the full month of August and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Daily pct change vs Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 YTD Gazprom 32.031 0.4 -2.4 316.073 Novatek 3.701 -4.0 -15.5 33.389 Other gas firms 1.967 -2.9 59.4 17.211 PSA operators 1.851 -5.7 -4.4 17.241 Oil firms, 5.413 1.6 7.3 44.049 of which: LUKOIL 1.399 1.7 7.6 11.037 TNK-BP 0.996 -1.9 5.7 8.557 Slavneft 0.064 -7.4 10.6 0.557 Rosneft 1.029 4.8 10.7 8.153 Surgutneftegas 1.026 1.2 -5.9 8.228 Gazprom Neft 0.588 4.1 26.1 5.534 Tatneft 0.074 1.9 10.4 0.573 Bashneft 0.046 2.4 41.5 0.277 Russneft 0.193 -0.4 19.3 1.132 Total Russian output 44.963 -0.2 -1.0 427.963 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by Jane Baird)