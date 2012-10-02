MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian daily natural gas
production rose by 14.8 percent in September from August to 1.67
billion cubic metres (bcm) per day, Energy Ministry data showed.
Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas
producer, rose in September by 17.1 percent, month-on-month, to
1.21 bcm per day from 1.03 bcm per day in August.
The following are production details by company for the full
month of September and the year to date in billions of cubic
metres.
Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily
production.
Daily pct change vs
Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD
Gazprom 36.296 17.1 3.5 352.072
Novatek 4.040 12.8 -6.4 37.480
Other gas firms 2.018 6.0 48.4 19.240
PSA operators 2.031 13.4 10.5 19.298
Oil firms, 5.565 6.2 7.4 49.535
of which:
LUKOIL 1.368 1.0 6.2 12.405
TNK-BP 1.090 13.1 13.4 9.676
Slavneft 0.070 14.4 -1.5 0.627
Rosneft 1.031 3.6 7.8 9.186
Surgutneftegas 0.986 -0.6 -7.7 9.220
Gazprom Neft 0.724 27.3 33.0 6.247
Tatneft 0.070 -1.6 5.7 0.645
Bashneft 0.045 0.9 41.6 0.305
Russneft 0.180 -3.6 -7.7 1.223
Total Russian output 49.950 14.8 4.6 477.624
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)