MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russian daily natural gas production rose by 14.8 percent in September from August to 1.67 billion cubic metres (bcm) per day, Energy Ministry data showed. Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, rose in September by 17.1 percent, month-on-month, to 1.21 bcm per day from 1.03 bcm per day in August. The following are production details by company for the full month of September and the year to date in billions of cubic metres. Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. Daily pct change vs Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 YTD Gazprom 36.296 17.1 3.5 352.072 Novatek 4.040 12.8 -6.4 37.480 Other gas firms 2.018 6.0 48.4 19.240 PSA operators 2.031 13.4 10.5 19.298 Oil firms, 5.565 6.2 7.4 49.535 of which: LUKOIL 1.368 1.0 6.2 12.405 TNK-BP 1.090 13.1 13.4 9.676 Slavneft 0.070 14.4 -1.5 0.627 Rosneft 1.031 3.6 7.8 9.186 Surgutneftegas 0.986 -0.6 -7.7 9.220 Gazprom Neft 0.724 27.3 33.0 6.247 Tatneft 0.070 -1.6 5.7 0.645 Bashneft 0.045 0.9 41.6 0.305 Russneft 0.180 -3.6 -7.7 1.223 Total Russian output 49.950 14.8 4.6 477.624 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)