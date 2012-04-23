(Adds further details, background)
By Melissa Akin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, April 23 Russia's Gazprom and
its partners will try to revitalise plans to develop one of the
world's largest gas finds with the unveiling in June of a new
scheme that is likely to see the Arctic giant's riches shipped
abroad as super-cooled liquefied gas.
Sources in the Russian government, gas industry and the
consortium formed to develop the Shtokman field said the
partners will likely abandon plans to pipe half the gas to
Europe and instead sell LNG to a wider global market in the
radical revamp of the project.
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June,
where Vladimir Putin is expected to give a keynote speech, will
be the venue for the Shtokman consortium to announce a new
approach to developing the field, where operating conditions
feature 27-metre-high waves and vast shifting icebergs.
The emergence of a viable project to develop Shtokman's 3.9
trillion cubic metres of gas - more than the reserves of
gas-rich neighbour Norway's entire continental shelf - would end
nearly two decades of false starts with two different groups of
investors.
It would also be a second chance in about as many months for
Putin, who is in his final weeks as prime minister before his
May 7 inauguration as president, to show he can secure the vast
investments needed to sustain Russia's vital energy industry.
Last week Russian state oil company Rosneft and
ExxonMobil finalised a landmark venture which could
ultimately invest $500 billion in Russian offshore zones,
including developemnt of its oil and gas prospects to the east
of Shtokman in the Kara Sea.
The biggest foe of the Barents Sea gas project as it stands
now is shale gas. Since the founding of the consortium the mass
production of gas from shale in the United States has savaged
prices there for liquefied gas.
As a result Putin met the partners last month and held out
the prospect of additional tax holidays, deemed necessary by the
foreign partners to make the project viable.
His government, concerned in particular about falling oil
output, approved a sweeping package of fiscal incentives for
capital-intensive projects in Russia's inhospitable Arctic zones
earlier this month.
The partners, who include Norway's Statoil and Total
of France, are considering whether to abandon a plan
to pipe half Shtokman's gas to Europe in favour of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), the sources said.
"We haven't made a final decision on this proposal of
Gazprom yet," a consortium source said. "One element of the
decision is to see how much of a redesign we have to do."
But several sources said the consortium had cancelled all
construction tenders while the technical parameters are
undergoing revision, potentially setting back gas production
from the current planned launch in 2016.
"At the moment the technical configuration of the project
doesn't suit any of the shareholders, so they are not prepared
to take a final investment decision," another source in the
consortium said.
"They could sign (agreements on) new technical solutions and
a new configuration for the project at the St. Petersburg forum.
After that it could be a year before a final investment decision
is taken. They need time to call new tenders and find new
contractors."
A decision to pursue an LNG-only project would put flesh on
Putin's orders to Gazprom to focus on super-cooled liquefied
natural gas, which, unlike the pipeline gas exports which
provide Gazprom with the bulk of its revenue, can be shipped by
tanker to the highest bidder.
Putin highlighted Shtokman last month in a broadside against
Gazprom as he called on the company to wean itself off pipeline
exports to Europe.
