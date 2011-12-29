* Gazprom, Statoil, Total now see FID by April 1
* Project failed to win tax relief from government
By Olesya Astakhova and Marie Maitre
MOSCOW/PARIS, Dec 29 Development of
Russia's Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields, will
remain in limbo for a few more months as a Gazprom-led
consortium pushes the government for tax breaks to help ensure
the project is profitable.
Shtokman Development AG, in which Norway's Statoil
and France's Total are shareholders, aims to develop
the 3.9 trillion cubic metre field, the world's 10th largest, as
a rising supply of shale gas and global economic uncertainty
cast a pall on demand and prices.
The group said its board met on Thursday, two days before
its deadline for a final investment decision (FID), and ruled
that the shareholders could continue working toward a decision
through the end of March.
A source close to the consortium earlier named April 1 as
the new deadline.
"Shtokman is a strategic project for all the partners,"
Alexei Miller, chief executive of Gazprom and chairman of
Shtokman Development AG (SDAG), said in a statement.
"In this context the FID must be well prepared, taking into
account (the) scale and complexity of the project. The
shareholders and SDAG are determined to continue their good and
close cooperation."
Gazprom has already had one false start on Shtokman, when an
earlier consortium collapsed over costs and payments. The field
was discovered in 1988.
The project's backers say the sheer volume of its reserves
- more than Norway's continental shelf holds, by one estimate -
mean that development is inevitable but add that the project
could be doomed to losses if it is rushed into production.
Under current plans, the gas is to be extracted from a depth
of 340 metres by a vessel anchored at sea and then pumped 550 km
to shore for processing and liquefaction.
By contrast, Yamal LNG, a rival project led by independent
producer Novatek in partnership with Total, will be
fed by gas from onshore fields, albeit in harsh Arctic
conditions.
"There needs to be an appropriate fiscal framework for such
a pioneer project in a harsh environment," Statoil spokesman
Baard Glad Pedersen said, adding the company agreed on the
deadline change because it continues to believe in the project.
In Paris, a Total spokesman said the additional three months
would be sufficient to reach a final decision.
A second source close to the consortium said that taxes
remained the single largest outstanding issue. In the weeks
running up to the deadline, Statoil CEO Helge Lund and Total CEO
Christophe de Margerie made public pleas for tax breaks.
The consortium has yet to receive formal tax exemptions,
particularly from the 30 percent export duty Russia charges on
pipeline gas. Liquefied natural gas can be exported duty-free.
Last month, a senior Finance Ministry official told Reuters
that the current regime was favourable enough. Russia's
government relies on oil and gas for half its budget revenues.
Formally, Shtokman is due to begin pipeline deliveries to
Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline in 2016 and start shipping
more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2017.
But the boom in alternative gas output in North America has
effectively closed the United States as an export market that
Shtokman's backers had hoped to supply and has led to a wider
gas glut.
Gazprom is now seeking a home for the project's LNG in Asian
countries such as Japan and India.