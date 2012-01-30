MOSCOW, Jan 30 Gazprom Export, the exporting arm of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom, said on Monday that gas shipments to Europe rose 8 percent year on year to 150 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011. This was down from 155-158 bcm, expected at the annual general meeting in June and broadly in line with the latest assessment by Gazprom, which covers around a quarter of European gas imports. In 2012, Gazprom expects further growth, to around 164 bcm, despite growing opposition from European companies to high prices in long-term contracts compared to valuations in the spot market, and due to an increasing influx of alternative fuels, such as liquefied natural gas from Asia. Following is a table of Russian gas exports in 2011 to Europe, according to Gazprom Export (in bcm): Germany 34.02 Turkey 25.99 Italy 17.08 Poland 10.25 France 9.53 Great Britain 8.16 Czech Republic 7.59 Hungary 6.26 Slovakia 5.89 Austria 5.43 The Netherlands 4.37 Finland 4.19 Greece 2.90 Romania 2.82 Bulgaria 2.81 Serbia 1.39 Slovenia 0.53 Switzerland 0.31 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.28 Macedonia 0.13 Denmark 0.05 Total 150 (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Neely)