UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
MOSCOW May 30 Russia's Finance Ministry could take a second look at plans to increase mineral extraction tax on gas which would have raised rates most sharply on independent producers such as Novatek, Russia's deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.
The government has already approved the rate increases planned for 2013-2015.
The deputy minister, Sergei Shatalov, said the rates could be reduced from those planned levels without an overall reduction to planned additional budget revenue but precise changes to the approved rates had not been decided. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.