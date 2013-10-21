* Russia to open up liquefied natural gas exports
* Putin urges domestic companies to develop LNG business
MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has ordered the government to expand tax breaks to more deposits
that will supply gas for the Novatek-led liquefied
natural gas project in Russia's Yamal peninsula, according to
the Kremlin's web site.
Putin has urged domestic companies to develop seaborne
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diversify away from
cash-strapped Europe where demand for gas has weakened.
The $20 billion Yamal LNG project, where France's Total
and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) also have
stakes, enjoys some tax breaks, such as zero mineral extraction
tax and export duty from the Yamal fields.
Putin has ordered tax breaks for the fields from the
neighbouring Gydan peninsula in the Arctic, where Novatek also
has exploration licences, according to documents posted at the
Kremlin web site.
"The news of the potential extension of the tax incentives
is welcome," Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.
"Novatek's Salmanovsky and Geofizichesky fields in Gydan,
right across the narrow Ob Bay from (Yamal's) South Tambey, have
resources to be producing up to 30 billion cubic metres of gas
and 1.2 million tonnes of condensate as soon as 2020, with
output potentially starting in 2017."
Russia's only LNG plant, with annual capacity of 10 million
tonnes, is located in the Russian far eastern island of Sakhalin
and is operated by a Gazprom-led consortium, which
includes Anglo-Dutch major Royal Dutch Shell.
The government is working on amendments to the law to
liberalise LNG exports - so far exclusively handled by
state-controlled Gazprom - with a view to implementing the new
regulations from Jan. 1, 2014.
The exports liberalisation is crucial for Yamal LNG, which
is slated to produce 16.5 million tonnes of the frozen seaborne
gas in 2018.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)