Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
ANKARA Dec 1 Russia's Gazprom and Turkey's Botas have signed a memorandum to build an undersea pipeline to Turkey with an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic metres, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Monday.
He said 14 bcm out of the total volume would go to Turkey, equivalent to roughly the volume it currently buys.
Separately, Russian Energy minister Alexander Novak said that Turkey was seeking a 15 percent discount for Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Turkey would get a 6 percent discount starting next year. (Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.