LONDON Feb 14 French bank Societe Generale recommended selling British natural gas for summer delivery, citing expectations that additional Russian supplies will flood the European market this year.

"We recommend selling NBP Summer 12 as we believe the forward curve has not taken into account the 11 bcm (billion cubic metres) of (Russian) gas already 'pre paid'," the bank said in a research note on Tuesday, following an investor day organized by Russian pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom .

It warned that obligatory volumes from Russia to Europe will continue increasing if Italy's ENI fails to renegotiate its long-term contract with Gazprom.

Under long-term, oil-linked contracts, Gazprom's European clients must take minimum volumes or pay for gas even if they do not need it.

Many utilities have requested changes from Gazprom after incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011 stemming from unfavourable contract terms. Top of the list was reducing the proportion of oil indexation in favour of more spot-indexed pricing of gas, making the fuel cheaper.

Writing in a note, Societe General analyst Thierry Bros cited the head of Gazprom's export arm Alexander Medvedev denying that any spot increase has been allowed in contract renegotiations.

"Less than 10 percent of the volumes are sold under the new formula to enhance competitiveness," Bros cited Medvedev as saying.

Bros continued: "We are puzzled by this statement as GDF Suez mentioned that it had achieved "more than" 25 percent spot indexation."

The row over contract terms has spawned two rounds of renegotiations between Gazprom and its biggest European clients, with concessions made to utilities in many instances, according to analysts.

In a few cases, utilities have taken Gazprom to arbitration court after bilateral discussions failed to produce the desired result.

Over time the language used to describe the outcome of the most recent contract reviews has turned more obscure.

In January Gazprom yielded to requests from several European companies for easier supply terms as it sought to keep its market share in the face of weakening fuel demand due to economic difficulties in the region.

At the time Medvedev said he foresaw "a certain adjustment to the Russian gas prices," while denying that it had agreed to greater spot indexation terms.

Instead, according to a company source, the "coefficient" used to calculate the price of Russian gas exports against the cost of oil had been changed.

Another source meanwhile said that Russian gas prices had been revised down "significantly".

The UK summer gas contract currently trades at just above 55 pence per therm.