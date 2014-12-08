MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 earnings buoy Saudi petchems, rest of region subdued
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's energy minister said on Monday Ukraine needs to buy at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas this winter to ensure smooth transit of Russian gas to Europe.
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said last week it had transferred $378 million to Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM to buy one bcm of Russian gas in December to replenish stocks.
Failure to agree on gas supplies between Russia and Ukraine have caused gas outages in the past years. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Industries Qatar outperforms on Qatar Petroleum deal with unit
BRUSSELS, April 29 Several EU leaders took advantage of a Brexit summit on Saturday to finalise deals settling various thorny issues as part of a strategy to present a united front ahead of tough negotiations with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc.