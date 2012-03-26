SINGAPORE, March 26 Russian oil giant Rosneft has offered 1.2 million tonnes of high-sulphur gasoil for loading over May to October in a term tender, traders said on Monday.

The company is offering 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil every month for the mini-term period, they said, adding that volumes are consistent with previous term contracts.

The tender closes on Mar. 26 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)