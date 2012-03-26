(Adds details, background)

SINGAPORE, March 26 Russian oil giant Rosneft has offered 1.2 million tonnes of high-sulphur gasoil for loading over May to October in a term tender, traders said on Monday.

The company is offering 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil every month for the mini-term period, they said, adding that volumes are consistent with previous term contracts.

The cargoes are to be loaded from Nakhodka and the tender closes on Mar. 26.

State-controlled Rosneft issued its first products export tender in July, 2007 in a bid to improve transparency.

Russian gasoil usually ends up in the European market, though small volumes do get exported to Singapore regularly due to the limited supply of the high sulphur gasoil grade in Asia.

Earlier this month, Russian gasoil was shipped to Syria just days after Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin warned against military intervention in Syria and as European countries evacuated embassy staff in Damascus.

Shipments of both diesel and gasoil have arrived in Syria regularly this winter from the Black Sea, and can be used for heating or fuelling heavy vehicles. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)