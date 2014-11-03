* Russian company removes memorial to Apple founder
* ZEFS cites "gay propaganda" law, family values
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Nov 3 A memorial to Apple Inc
founder Steve Jobs has been dismantled in the Russian city of St
Petersburg after the man who succeeded him at the helm of the
company, Tim Cook, came out as gay.
The two-metre (more than six-feet) high monument, in the
shape of an iPhone, was erected outside a St Petersburg college
in January 2013 by a Russian group of companies called ZEFS.
Citing the need to abide by a law combating "gay
propaganda", ZEFS said in a statement on Monday that the
memorial had been removed on Friday -- the day after Apple CEO
Cook had announced he was homosexual.
"In Russia, gay propaganda and other sexual perversions
among minors are prohibited by law," ZEFS said, noting that the
memorial had been "in an area of direct access for young
students and scholars".
"After Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly called for sodomy, the
monument was taken down to abide to the Russian federal law
protecting children from information promoting denial of
traditional family values."
Promoting "traditional values", President Vladimir Putin
last year signed a law prohibiting the spread of "gay
propaganda" among minors.
Putin says there is no discrimination against gay people in
Russia and the law was needed only to protect young people,
although members of the gay community say its passage has
increased problems for them.
ZEFS - or West European Financial Union - groups companies
offering a range of products and services in areas such as real
estate, construction, advertising and microfinancing.
Cook said he had decided to come out to help move forward
civil rights, confirming a fact that had been widely known in
the Silicon Valley tech community but was rarely discussed.
Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, was not gay.
Vitaly Milonov, a St Petersburg legislator who has
campaigned against gay rights and was among legislators behind
the law signed by Putin, has called for Apple's CEO to be barred
entrance to Russia, Russia media have reported.
Maxim Dolgopolov, the head of ZEFS who ordered the removal
of the monument, expressed opposition to personal sanctions in
Monday's statement, but supported the "protection of traditional
values" by law.
"Sin should not become the norm. There is nothing to do in
Russia for whose who intend to violate our laws," he said.
The "gay propaganda" law caused outrage and protests in the
West, particularly in the run-up to the Winter Olympics hosted
by Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in February.
