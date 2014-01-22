By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 22 Pop singer Elton John spoke
out on Wednesday against Russia's ban on homosexual propaganda,
saying the law legitimized homophobia and provided legal cover
to extremists.
John's 500-word statement comes a month after he performed
in the country and three days after Russian President Vladimir
Putin said his country was welcoming to gays, citing the
popularity of the openly gay 66-year-old singer as evidence.
The law has come under fire from human rights activists as
Russia prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.
During a visit to Moscow in December, John performed a
concert at which he condemned the law, and said he was keen to
gain a first-hand understanding of its effect on the LGBT
community.
"What I heard reinforced all the media stories that have
been circling since the propaganda bill became federal law: that
vicious homophobia has been legitimised by this legislation and
given extremists the cover to abuse people's basic human
rights," John said.
"Everyone shared stories of verbal and physical abuse - at
work, in bars and restaurants or in the street - since the
legislation came into force last June," he said. He added that
he would welcome the chance to introduce Putin to gay Russians.
Russia's law bans the dissemination of gay propaganda among
minors, and has become a focal point of criticism by the West
and human rights activists who say the law is discriminatory and
represents a crackdown on rights and freedoms under Putin.
Putin has addressed the controversy around the law with
journalists multiple times in the past weeks ahead of next
month's Winter Olympic Games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, a
showcase that Russia hopes will burnish is image abroad.
He invoked John as proof that Russians do not discriminate
against gays.
"Millions of our people sincerely love him despite his
orientation," Putin told foreign journalists on Sunday. Putin
also said that he had gay acquaintances and told the BBC that he
would "definitely" talk with gay celebrities like John and actor
Ian McKellen.
The "Tiny Dancer" singer became a target of the law's
supporters last September when a parents' group asked Putin to
cancel John's December concerts in Moscow and Kazan. John first
performed in the former Soviet Union in 1979.
John, one of the world's most prominent gay celebrities who
has two children with his partner, said the law has also
promoted misunderstanding and ignorance among the Russian
people, and implies that gays are dangerous to children.
"In particular, it is very disappointing that the law
explicitly links homosexuality with child sex abuse, which
countless studies have shown to be conclusively wrong," said
John who has campaigned for gay rights.
(Editing by Mary Milliken; Editing by David Gregorio)