* Bill overwhelmingly approved by lower house
* Russian police break up "kiss-in" over anti-gay law
* Critics say bill is Kremlin move to rally support
* US urges Moscow to uphold global rights commitments
By Gabriela Baczynska and Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, Jan 25 Russia's parliament backed a
draft law on Friday banning "homosexual propaganda" in what
critics see as an attempt to shore up support for President
Vladimir Putin in the country's largely conservative society.
Only one deputy in the State Duma lower house voted against
the bill, but passions spilled over outside the chamber, where
20 people were detained after scuffles between Russian Orthodox
Christians and gay activists who staged a "kiss-in" protest.
"We live in Russia, not Sodom and Gomorrah," United Russia
deputy Dmitry Sablin said before the 388-1 vote in the 450-seat
chamber. Sablin said Russia is an old country "founded on its
own traditional values - the protection of which is dearer to me
than even oil and gas."
Veteran human rights campaigner Lyudmila Alexeyeva described
the draft law as "medieval" and said it was intended to appeal
to conservative voters after months of protests that have sapped
Putin's popularity.
"It (the Duma) is relying on the ignorance of people who
think homosexuality is some sort of distortion," she said.
The legislation has served to deepen divisions in society
since Putin returned to the presidency in May and began moves
seen by the opposition as designed to crack down on dissent and
smother civil society.
During the process, Putin and his supporters have underlined
what they see as conservative, traditional Russian values.
He has drawn closer to the Russian Orthodox Church during
this time, hoping the support of one of the most influential
institutions in Russia will consolidate his grip on power.
Homosexuality, punished with jail terms in the Soviet Union,
was decriminalised in Russia in 1993, but much of the gay
community remains underground and prejudice runs deep.
The United States, which is at odds with Putin over a range
of human rights issues, voiced concern about the measure.
"We are deeply concerned by this draft legislation in Russia
that severely restricts freedom of expression and assembly for
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals - and indeed
for all Russians," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
told reporters in Washington.
"We call on Russia as a signatory to the International
Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to meet its obligations
to protect its citizens' rights to peaceful assembly and freedom
of expression without discrimination," she added.
SCUFFLES OUTSIDE DUMA
In a sign of the passions caused by the bill, clashes broke
out between supporters and opponents outside the Duma, a few
hundred metres (yards) from the Kremlin in central Moscow.
Supporters, some of them holding Russian Orthodox icons and
crosses, cheered and threw eggs as police hauled away gay
activists, one of whom was splashed with green paint. Police
said 20 people had been held.
The measure must be passed in three readings by the lower
house, approved by the upper house and then signed by Putin to
go into force. It would ban the promotion of gay events across
Russia and impose fines of up 500,000 roubles ($16,600) on
organisers.
Supporters of the measure welcome moves that would allow the
banning of gay rights marches and complain about television and
radio programmes which they say show support for gay couples.
"The spread of gay propaganda among minors violates their
rights," ruling United Russia party deputy, Elena Mizulina, who
chairs the Duma's family issues committee. "Russian society is
more conservative so the passing of this law is justified."
Putin's critics say the law is the latest in a series of
legislative moves intended to stifle the opposition.
In a sign that Kremlin-loyal lawmakers hope to eliminate all
opposition in the house, two deputies who joined in street
protests against Putin said on Friday that their Just Russia
party threatened to kick them out if they continued to do so.
Public approval for Putin, who is now 60, stood in January
at 62 percent, the lowest level since June 2000, an independent
pollster said on Thursday.
PUTIN AND THE CHURCH
Putin, a former KGB spy who has criticised gays for failing
to help reverse Russia's population decline, has increasingly
looked for support among conservative constituencies and
particularly the church to offset his falling support.
The Russian Orthodox Church, resurgent since the collapse of
the Soviet Union in 1991, has spoken out against homosexuality.
Putin drew closer to the clergy during the trial and sentencing
this summer of three members of the Pussy Riot punk band over
their protest in the country's main cathedral.
Anti-gay propaganda laws are already in place in
Arkhangelsk, Novosibirsk and St Petersburg, Putin's home city. A
Russian court in November rejected a $10 million compensation
claim against U.S. pop star Madonna by a group of anti-gay
activists who accused her of hurting their feelings by promoting
homosexuality at a St. Petersburg concert.
Some deputies raised concerns the new measure would be
misused, asking how it would define homosexuality, and one said
the house was meddling in issues beyond its scope.
"Do you seriously think that you can foster homosexuality
via propaganda?" the only deputy who voted against the bill,
United Russia's Sergei Kuzin, asked its authors during the
debate.
In Moscow, city authorities have repeatedly declined
permission to stage gay parades and gay rights' allies have
often ended in arrests and clashes with anti-gay activists.
($1 = 30.0565 Russian roubles)
