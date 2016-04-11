BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 11 France's Societe Generale and Italy's Unicredit have been chosen as financial advisers for Gazprom's Nord Stream II pipeline project, a spokesman for the project told Reuters on Monday.
The spokesman said Russia's Project Finance had also been chosen.
(Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable