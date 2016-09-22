BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
MOSCOW, Sept 22 Russian gas giant Gazprom plans to double gas production at Bolivia's Incahuasi field to 13 million cubic metres per day by mid-2019, Interfax cited the company's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller as saying on Thursday.
Gazprom develops the field jointly with France's Total , Argentina's Tecpetrol and Bolivia's YPFB Chaco.
Miller also said total investments of the companies into the first phase of the field's development stood at around $1.5 billion, while investments in the second phase were seen at $740 million. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.