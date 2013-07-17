BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has opened books on its planned issue of a five-year euro-denominated international bond.
The company has set initial price thoughts for the note at a yield of 4%-4.125% and indicated that the issue will be of benchmark size.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3