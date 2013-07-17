BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has announced final yield guidance of 3.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) on its upcoming five-year euro-denominated international bond, according to the lead managers.
Orders for the issue, which will be of benchmark size, have swelled past EUR5.5bn, with more than 450 accounts participating, a lead said.
Books are expected to close at 11:15 BST.
The company, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, opened books on the deal earlier on Wednesday, setting initial price thoughts in the 4%-4.125% range.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3