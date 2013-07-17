BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas producer, has launched a EUR900m five-year bond at a yield of 3.7%, according to market sources.
Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of 3.75% area (plus or minus 5bp) and tight to initial price thoughts of 4%-4.125% announced on Wednesday morning.
Orders for the issue, which is rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, swelled past EUR5.5bn before books closed, with more than 450 accounts participating, one of the lead managers said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3