MOSCOW Oct 30 Gazprom, Russia's top gas producer, increased its investment programme to 974.65 billion roubles ($30.98 billion)this year, up 198 billion roubles from its previous plan, the company said on Tuesday.

Gazprom, which is also the world's leading conventional gas producer, said the increase in its investment programme comes as it needs to ramp up investments into priority projects. ($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)