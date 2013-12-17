UPDATE 2-Army assesses damage after storm "absolutely smashes" north Australia
* Coal mines and shipments halted (Updates damage, impact on tourism, mining)
MOSCOW Dec 17 Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, could sign a contract with China at the end of February, Chief Executive Alexei Miller was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Tuesday.
In September, Gazprom and Chinese counterpart CNPC agreed on the basic terms of an agreement, including volumes, when deliveries should start, payment, a 'take-or-pay' amendment, but the failed to agree on price. They had promised to reach a final deal by the end of this year.
* Coal mines and shipments halted (Updates damage, impact on tourism, mining)
* OPEC-led production cut expected to be extended into H2 2017
BARI/MILAN, March 28 Italian police broke up a protest by environmentalists trying to prevent the removal of a grove of olive trees dating back centuries standing in the way of a $40 billion pipeline to bring Asian gas to Europe.