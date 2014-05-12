U.S. oil prices rise on weaker dollar, U.S. drilling in focus
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 U.S. oil climbed on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but an increase in drilling activity in the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices.
MOSCOW May 12 Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Monday a long-awaited deal for natural gas producer Gazprom to supply China with gas was close to completion.
"We hope that the negotiations will be completed as scheduled," Yanovsky told reporters, a little more than a week before President Vladimir Putin visits China. "The contract is, I would say, 98 percent ready."
Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, has been in talks on gas supplies to China for over a decade. In April, it said it was aiming to finalise the deal this month. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heriatge)
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 U.S. oil climbed on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, but an increase in drilling activity in the United States is likely to keep a lid on prices.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Peabody Energy Corp's plan to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy faces a "material risk" that the U.S. coal producer could suffer a $1 billion revenue loss due to a disputed lease at the world's largest coal mine, according to an objection filed to its reorganization plan.