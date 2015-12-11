* Gazprom has agreed to supply 38 bcm of gas/yr to China
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, Dec 11 Russia's Gazprom has
held talks with a small Siberian energy firm on using its gas to
fill a pipeline to China if the state-controlled giant's own
projects to produce and transport the gas are not ready in time,
industry sources said.
As part of Russia's strategic shift eastwards prompted by
rows with the West, Gazprom agreed last year to start pipeline
gas supplies to China in 2018-2019, raising them gradually after
that to make China one of the biggest customers for Russian gas.
However, Gazprom has less money available to finance the
scheme than it had expected because low world gas prices have
hit its revenues, while sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine
are making it hard to secure loans from the West.
One industry source told Reuters that Gazprom had asked the
privately-owned Irkutsk Oil Company, which holds large gas
reserves in the region and some infrastructure, to pledge up to
7 billion cubic metres of gas per year for Gazprom's future
supplies to China.
"There is an agreement in principle, but we don't know the
prices yet," the source said.
A second source, close to Gazprom, said the firm had started
talks with third party suppliers due to financial constraints.
"Massive investments are needed there, and it is a huge problem
in the current situation." the source said, confirming that
Irkutsk was one of the companies approached by Gazprom.
Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said his firm had had
contacts with Irkutsk Oil Company. But asked if the talks were
about the Siberian firm supplying gas for pumping to China, he
told Reuters: "That's not confirmed."
"The contacts were for information only on the creation of a
gas balance in the east."
Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports, is
treated by the Kremlin as a national champion. Therefore, for
the world's biggest gas company to seek help from a small
independent to complete such a high-profile project would raise
eyebrows in the industry.
BIG INVESTMENTS
Under the Gazprom project, two large gas fields in the
far-flung regions of East Siberia, Chayanda and Kovykta, are
designated as the principal source for the supplies to China.
Gazprom had valued total investments for the project at $55
billion, which includes the development of the fields and
construction of a pipeline called The Power of Siberia which
will take the gas to China.
Apart from costly investments, Gazprom has faced a problem
with high helium content at Chayanda. The company will have to
separate the helium from methane, the prime type of gas destined
for further sales to China.
Potentially, there could be other companies able to feed
their gas into Gazprom's pipeline.
Another Russian energy champion, Rosneft,
currently produces more than 7 billion cubic metres of gas in
eastern Siberia with a view to increase it to 16 bcm by 2022. It
has reserves in the region estimated at 1 trillion cubic metres.
It has said in the past that it wants to sell gas to China,
but is legally barred from doing so directly due to the Gazprom
export monopoly. Rosneft declined comments.
