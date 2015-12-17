(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 17 Gazprom Neft, the oil
wing of Russian state gas firm Gazprom, and China's
CNPC have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding in the
oil sector, Gazprom said on Thursday.
Russia is turning eastwards, after facing Western sanctions
over its role in the Ukraine crisis which saw some of its
largest firms, including Gazprom Neft, blocked from Western
financing and some of technology.
Gazprom Neft, which is running the country's sole operating
Arctic offshore field, Prirazlomnoye, agreed with CNPC on
possible cooperation in exploration and production in Russia,
including Arctic offshore, as well as in China and other
countries.
Gazprom Neft declined to comment on the agreement, which
also calls for cooperation in oil refining and marketing of oil
and oil products.
Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, was quoted by RIA
news agency as saying after the agreement that it was possible
for Chinese firms to join Russian Arctic projects but there were
no specific negotiations at this point.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)