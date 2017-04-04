MOSCOW, April 4 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday a subsidiary of China's CNPC would take part in the construction of a gas processing plant in Russia.

It said China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (СРЕСС) would take part in designing and procurement of equipment for the Amur gas processing plant in Russia's Far East.

The plant's capacity is planned at 42 billion cubic metres of gas per year. The gas from the plant will be supplied to China. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)