MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom, faced with a formal European Commission
anti-trust probe, said the EU was pressuring it to cut its
prices and vowed to maintain its price link to oil prices.
"Gazprom in the future will base its work on long term
contracts tied to an oil price basket," Gazprom spokesman Sergei
Kupriyanov told reporters on Tuesday after President Vladimir
Putin signed a degree to protect Russian strategic companies
interests abroad.
"The actions of the European Commission, the start of a
formal investigation of Gazprom, like last year's searches of
Gazprom affiliates, can be viewed as pressure by the European
Commission on Gazprom with the aim of influencing prices and the
results of commercial negotiations," he said.
The gas monopoly said it might speed up plans to sell gas to
Asia, which could ultimately consume more Russian gas than
Europe, Gazprom's main export market and key revenue generator.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin;
Editing by Steve Gutterman)