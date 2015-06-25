MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's Gazprom has signed a four-year, 300 million euro loan agreement with Unicredit, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

The credit agreement was signed during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, Kruglov told a briefing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)