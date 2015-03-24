MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's largest gas producer
Gazprom said on Tuesday that it would seek to borrow
some 90 billion roubles ($1.56 billion) this year and that it
could issue Eurobonds to raise funds.
"The possibility of issuing Eurobonds in Asian currencies is
being studied, as well as the provision by a number of Chinese
banks loans, including through the mechanism of project
financing," Gazprom said in a statement.
The company also said that it sees its 2015 revenues from
its operating and investment activity at 5.887 trillion roubles.
($1 = 57.6000 roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly)