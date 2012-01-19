TILLERSON SAYS NORTH KOREA WILL BE “AT THE TOP OF THE AGENDA” DURING HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS NEXT WEEK
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Jan 19 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman on Thursday denied what he called financial market speculation that Alexei Miller would resign as chief executive of state-controlled gas export monopoly Gazprom.
"This is nothing but speculation," Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
Miller, like Putin a native of St Petersburg, has headed Gazprom since 2001 and extended his contract last May by five years. The company, which has a market capitalisation of $136 billion, supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.
The denial comes after Putin, running to return to the Kremlin at a presidential election in March, ordered state-controlled energy firms to disclose the beneficial owners of offshore companies with which they do business.
The initiative responded to opposition allegations that Russia is run by a corrupt elite. Opposition demonstrators turned out in force to protest against alleged fraud in a parliamentary election in December. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Erica Billingham)
