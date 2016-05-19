* Gazprom gets waiver from government order boosting
dividends
* Exception will cost budget around $3 billion
* Investors disappointed but not surprised
(Adds details, quotes)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, May 19 Russia's state gas giant Gazprom
proposed a dividend on Thursday less than half as big
as the amount implied in a government order for state companies,
adding to strains on state finances caused by low oil prices.
The relatively small dividend has come as a disappointment
to investors and also illustrates how Russia's politically
powerful companies are often able to lobby their interests
successfully at the expense of wider government policy
objectives such as fiscal policy tightening.
"The political weight of those who want to make money off
Gazprom's capex is greater than that of the finance bloc of the
government," said Tom Adshead, an analyst at Moscow investment
consultancy Macro-Advisory.
Gazprom said its board had recommended a dividend on its
2015 results of 7.89 roubles per share, after gaining a waiver
from a government rule setting a minimum amount. That compares
with a 7.2 rouble per share dividend paid on 2014 profits.
"The present recommendation guarantees the stably high,
rising level of Gazprom's dividends, and also the optimal
balance of dividend size and the volume of investments,"
Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller said.
But investors have been disappointed by an amount that falls
well short of the amount implied by a recent government order
aimed at boosting dividend pay-outs by state companies to half
of net profits.
Although representing over half of net profits under Russian
accounting standards, the recommended 2015 dividend would
represent only around 23.5 percent of Gazprom's net profit under
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The government had ordered a 50-percent threshold for state
companies based on whichever of the two accounting standards
gave a higher amount of profit, although the order allowed for
exceptions.
POLICY STRUGGLE
Both Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev had said publicly in recent weeks there would
be no exceptions to the new dividend rule, illustrating the
struggle between economic policymakers and major companies.
However, on Monday Ulyukayev was quoted explaining reasons
why Gazprom would merit an exemption.
"The investment programme of the company is very complex and
secondly last year tax decisions were taken that would cost
Gazprom more than 100 billion roubles, which is a reason to give
the company a little bit of comfort through other mechanisms,
including dividends," he told journalists, according to RIA news
agency.
The state owns slightly more than half of Gazprom, so the
lower dividend will cost the budget around 200 billion roubles
($3 billion) compared to what would have been received if the
new dividend rule had been enforced. That means the government
will need to withdraw more funds from its dwindling fiscal
Reserve Fund.
Gazprom isn't the only major state company granted an
exception to the 50-percent dividend rule. For example, in April
the board of top oil company Rosneft recommended a dividend of
35 percent of its IFRS profit.
Nevertheless, many investors had bought Gazprom's shares in
recent weeks because of the government's order.
After rising by 15 percent in April, Gazprom's share price
has fallen by 11 percent this month and by 6 percent this week
as expectations of higher dividends faded.
True, many investors were always sceptical that Gazprom
would have to comply with the rule.
"If the market had really believed it, Gazprom's share price
would have soared, and it didn't," said Adshead. "I don't think
anyone really bought into (the dividend story)."
He and other analysts said there were also reasonable
arguments for Gazprom to be granted a waiver despite the
budgetary costs.
In a report last month, analysts at Moscow investment
company Aton assigned zero probability to Gazprom adhering to
the rule, because of its need to finance large capital
investment projects, such as a planned pipeline to China, as
well as pay foreign debts.
"Given the almost-zero FCF (free cash flow) expected in
2016... and $9 billion debt repayments scheduled for this year,
the company will be barely able to balance its FCF, debt
repayments and abnormal dividend payments this year," they
wrote.
According to Russian media reports, Gazprom also told the
government it needed money to buy back a 2.7 percent stake held
in Gazprom by Vnesheconombank, the troubled state development
bank, at a cost of around $1.5 billion.
However, analysts at Citi called the recommended dividend
"disappointing on several levels", as it had failed to reach
even 25 percent of net profit under IFRS and compared poorly
with the higher 35 percent ratio at Rosneft.
Alexander Branis, chief investment advisor for Prosperity
Capital Management, a portfolio investor with shares in Gazprom,
said he wasn't persuaded by Gazprom's arguments.
"Gazprom should have paid 50 percent because they could
really afford it," he said. "Firstly, they can increase debt
which is quite low. The second reason is that they can cut costs
and optimise their capex."
But he was optimistic the rule, which has been discussed for
several years, would be implemented eventually.
"I don't see it as the end of the world at all as they are
moving in the right direction," he said.
($1 = 67.0750 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Alexander Winning
and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Peter
Graff)