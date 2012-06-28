MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom
expects its core earnings to drop 10 percent
year-on-year in 2012 affected by government plans to raise
mineral extraction tax.
"Unfortunately, some unfavourable conditions, such as the
increase of the tax burden on gas (extraction), could cause a 10
percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation) decline in 2012 from a year earlier," chief
financial officer Andrei Kruglov told a news conference.
The government has approved a gradual tax rate increase
until 2013-2015, but Gazprom has been lobbying against possible
tax discounts for independent gas producers, such as Novatek
.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Melissa Akin)