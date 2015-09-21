(Adds details, quotes)
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's top natural gas
producer Gazprom has sent proposals to the European
Commission regarding an out-of-court settlement of an antitrust
case against the company, Interfax news agency quoted a Gazprom
official as saying on Monday.
After more than two years of investigation, EU antitrust
regulators charged the Russian gas giant in April with abusing
its dominant position in Poland, Hungary, and six other
countries in Eastern Europe, to overcharge by up to 40 percent.
State-run Gazprom, which supplies a third of EU gas needs
and generates more than half its revenues there, has denied the
charges and said it has already made significant concessions.
However, it also said in May that it would consider offering
Europe new concessions, including on pricing, to settle the
antitrust case, and thereby avoid a long legal battle which
could result in billions of dollars in fines.
Interfax did not say what was in the proposals but quoted
Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom's deputy chief executive officer, as
saying on Monday that Gazprom would soon set up a meeting with
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the news agency reported.
Gazprom has to submit a written response, or statement of
objections, by Sept. 28 to the claims by the European
Commission.
"We sent our proposals about the settlement of the claims,
which were formally lodged to Gazprom," Interfax quoted Medvedev
as saying.
"In the nearest future, we will discuss it with Mrs Vestager
in order to find an out-of-court solution," he added.
Medvedev also said that Gazprom would send its statement of
objections on Sept. 28 as he did not expect to resolve the issue
by that date.
