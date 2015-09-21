BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom has sent its proposals to the European Commission regarding out-of-court settlement of an antitrust case against the company, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom's official as saying on Monday.
Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, also said a meeting with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will soon be organised, the news agency reported.
* GVIC Communications Corp - "Near-term uncertainty, market risk continues from ongoing impact of weak energy , commodity market conditions on Western Canadian Economy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: